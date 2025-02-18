Seattle’s public transit safety talks intensify after shooting on Tukwila bus

The Brief The Seattle City Council hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday to address public safety concerns on King County transit. The meeting comes after the tragic stabbing of a Metro driver, and a shooting on another bus in Tukwila.



Seattle city, county, law enforcement and transit leaders gathered Tuesday to address growing concerns about safety on public transportation hours after a shooting on a Metro bus in Tukwila.

"You can’t make this stuff up. On the eve of this important regional roundtable, two people were shot," said Seattle City Councilman, Rob Saka, who organized the meeting.

The backstory:

The incident, which left two people injured, including, reportedly, a 15-year-old who was shot three times in the chest, has compounded concerns already mounting after the fatal stabbing of driver Shawn Yim.

Greg Woodfill, President of Amalgamated Transit Union 587 voiced frustration over the lack of consequences for disruptive behavior on buses.

"Public transit is at a tipping point and at a crossroads," said Woodfill addressing the roundtable. "We need to end the finger pointing and start working together."

What they're saying:

King County Metro’s General Manager, Michelle Allison, pointed to improvements since last year, noting that incidents of violence have decreased significantly.

"Metro is certainly not immune to safety incidents," she said, but she highlighted that the number of violent incidents has dropped from 243 per million boardings at the height of the pandemic to just 71 per million in December 2024.

Allison shared efforts already underway to address safety include a planned increase in the number of transit police officers, from 70 to 170 by the end of 2025, and the installation of larger, stronger partitions for bus operators.

Metro police chief Todd Morrell also called for stronger criminal justice interventions.

Noting his department’s "Operation Safe Transit" initiative, which began in May of last year, has already led to 475 arrests. Morrell emphasized that the initiative targets aggressive behavior, not criminalizing homelessness.

In response to these challenges, the city and county are working together to introduce new safety measures. A countywide task force will convene next month to further discuss the issue.

Additionally, Metro plans to reinstate fare enforcement by May and improve security with the addition of better partitions, additional security officers and surveillance systems.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting.

