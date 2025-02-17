At least 2 shot on Metro bus in Tukwila, WA, police hunting for suspects

The Brief Police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting on a Metro bus Monday evening. At least two people have been shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting comes just one day before a previously scheduled Seattle City Council meeting to address safety on Metro buses.



A shooting on a King County Metro bus sent two people to the hospital Monday evening. The incident occurred on Southcenter Boulevard in Tukwila, and authorities are still on the scene piecing together the details.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims was hit in the leg. The other was hit in the chest and is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. Authorities report they are searching for three suspects. No arrests have been made.

The bus driver, although unharmed physically, is coping with the emotional toll of the traumatic event. Greg Woodfill, head of the bus drivers' union, voiced his deep concern over the rising violence transit workers and riders are dealing with.

What they're saying:

"I’m pretty shaken up. Pretty angry," said Woodfill. "There’s no accountability, you can do anything on transit, and you won’t be held accountable."

The shooting comes on the heels of the tragic death of Shawn Yim, a Metro bus driver who was fatally stabbed while on the job. Woodfill mentioned that morale among drivers has plummeted as they face these growing safety concerns.

"We got operators out driving now and on their break they see this on Facebook, they’ll see this on the news," said Woodfill. "Just the stress of coming into work knowing that’s a possibility."

A meeting on transit safety is set to take place Tuesday at the Seattle City Council, where Councilman Rob Saka will meet with the Transportation Committee to discuss how to improve safety on Metro buses. This meeting had already been scheduled before the Tukwila incident.

