Sunnyside Hospital being decontaminated after radiation exposure

The Sunnyside Police Department says the Astria Sunnyside Hospital is being decontaminated after multiple patients who were exposed to radiation showed up to the ER on Sunday.

Police asked the public to avoid the Yakima County hospital in a Facebook post around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunnyside Police said the patients were exposed to radiation at a construction site out of town. Police did not specify where the construction site is, but did say it was not Hanford.

The Emergency Room and patients at Sunyside Hospital are being decontaminated.

Washington State Patrol is now investigating this incident. Sunnyside firefighters are also working to mitigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

