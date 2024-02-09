Rapist sentenced in Oregon, investigators searching for additional victims

A convicted rapist was sentenced in Oregon last week, and law enforcement is asking additional victims in the Pacific Northwest to come forward.

Ronald J. Collins II, 34, plead guilty to first-degree rape, two counts of strangulation, and two counts of fourth-degree assault on January 30, 2024. He was sentenced to eight years and four months in the Department of Corrections.

The investigation into Collins began in February 2023, when detectives learned Collins met his victims online.

Ronald Junior Collins II (via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Collins was arrested in Washington in June 2023 and extradited to Marion County, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff's Office didn't specify where Collins was arrested in Washington.

Due to the nature of his crimes, investigators believe there could be additional victims in Oregon and Washington.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who may have been a victim of Collins to report the activity to local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.