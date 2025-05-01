The Brief REAL ID enforcement begins May 7, 2025, requiring most U.S. air travelers to present a REAL ID-compliant license or alternative ID to board domestic flights. Not all states and travelers are ready, with appointment backlogs and less than 60% of state-issued IDs meeting federal requirements. REAL ID is not needed to drive or vote, but is required for airport security, military base access and entry to certain federal facilities.



A long-delayed federal identification requirement will soon go into effect for most U.S. air travelers.

Beginning May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will require adult passengers to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or an acceptable alternative such as a passport, to board domestic flights. The same will apply for access to certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants.

The requirement stems from the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission. The law sets minimum security standards for state-issued identification. However, its rollout has faced multiple delays over the past two decades.

What is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a driver’s license or state-issued identification card that meets heightened federal security standards. Most are marked with a star in the upper corner—typically a white star in a gold circle. However, in Washington, an American flag is on compliant licenses and IDs such as enhanced driver licenses/IDs.

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, Homeland Security REAL ID message. (Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

To obtain one, individuals must provide documents verifying their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, legal presence in the U.S. and two proofs of residency. Accepted documents may include a birth certificate or passport, Social Security card or W-2 and a utility bill or lease agreement.

REAL IDs are issued by state motor vehicle departments and have been available in all states and territories for years. In some states, such as Florida and Texas, all newly issued driver’s licenses already meet REAL ID standards.

REAL ID is not required to drive, vote or receive government services or benefits.

Who needs a REAL ID?

Starting May 7, adult travelers who want to fly domestically will need a REAL ID or an accepted alternative form of identification. These include:

U.S. passports or passport cards

Permanent resident (green) cards

Military IDs

Enhanced driver’s licenses (offered by some states)

Federally recognized tribal ID cards

Travelers without REAL ID-compliant identification will not be permitted to pass through airport security checkpoints unless they present one of the alternative documents listed.

Individuals who do not fly, visit military bases or enter secure federal facilities may not need a REAL ID at all.

Are states and travelers ready?

Despite years of preparation, not all Americans have upgraded their identification.

A group of Kentucky state senators this week asked DHS to delay implementation, citing a lack of available DMV appointments.

In states like Washington, New Jersey and Illinois, appointments for REAL ID applications are booked out at most locations, according to state websites.

Nationwide, approximately 81% of recent airline passengers already presented identification that will meet the new requirement as of April 2025, according to TSA data.

What will happen at the airport starting May 7?

The TSA plans to implement "phased enforcement" beginning May 7. While details remain unclear, the agency may initially issue warnings or subject non-compliant travelers to additional screening.

According to a federal rule finalized earlier this year, the phased approach could last up to two years.

Still, the Department of Homeland Security warns that travelers without REAL ID-compliant identification or an acceptable alternative will not be allowed to proceed through security checkpoints.

Why was the law passed?

The REAL ID Act was signed into law in 2005 by President George W. Bush as part of a broader effort to improve national security after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It aims to make it harder for individuals to use fraudulent IDs.

TSA official Adam Stahl said in a recent statement that REAL ID "bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists."

Implementation has been repeatedly delayed due to state-level challenges, public pushback, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government initially estimated the nationwide rollout would cost $11 billion.

How to get a REAL ID

To obtain a REAL ID, individuals must visit a Department of Motor Vehicles' office in person and bring required documentation. Some DMV offices require appointments, and availability varies by state.

Applicants must provide:

Proof of full legal name and date of birth (e.g., birth certificate or passport)

Proof of Social Security number (e.g., Social Security card, W-2, or pay stub)

Two documents proving residential address (e.g., utility bill, lease)

REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs can still be obtained after May 7, but individuals without one may need to use a passport or another acceptable document until they upgrade.

The DHS website provides a state-by-state guide to scheduling appointments and confirming required documents.

Criticism and political pushback

The requirement has drawn criticism from some conservative lawmakers and public figures who view it as an overreach.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin recently called the measure "burdensome" and questioned the need for implementation now.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on social media, "REAL ID provides no benefit, yet presents a serious risk to freedom."

However, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., defended the law: "The REAL ID Act was passed way back in 2005, 20 years ago!!!! It’s about time everyone stop dragging their feet," he said in a statement.

Despite past delays, federal officials say enforcement is moving forward — and travelers should prepare now.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Transportation Security Administration, Washington Department of Licensing, The Associated Press and FOX News Channel.

