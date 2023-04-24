Recall: Face, head injuries reported due to Stanley Black & Decker sledgehammer defect

article

More than 2 million Stanley Black & Decker sledgehammers have been recalled because the head can become detached and cause injuries.

Approximately 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers were recalled after their parent company received 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching prematurely.

Two of those 192 reports resulted in injuries to consumers’ face and head, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Recalled DeWALT Model DWHT56027 Sledgehammer. (CPSC)

The model numbers of the impacted DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

Below are the model numbers and descriptions of the hammers involved in the recall.

Consumers are asked to stop using the sledgehammers immediately and should contact Stanley Black & Decker for full instructions and a refund.

Contact the company toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the company’s recall website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.