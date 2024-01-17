Red Cross blood supply critically low amid cold conditions canceling blood drives

The American Red Cross says its blood supply is at critically low levels, in part because of blood drive cancelations caused by dangerous winter conditions.

The Red Cross says its canceled 34 blood drives in the last few days just across Washington and Oregon. It also projects it has lost the opportunity to collect nearly 1,000 Red Cell units in the two states alone.

Because of this shortage, Red Cross is urging donors to come forward and donate blood, as there are some locations where blood will continue to be collected.

If you feel you can safely travel, donors can make an appointment and help rebuild the blood supply by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

