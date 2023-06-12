Man arrested in attempted kidnapping at Redmond park

A man was arrested late Sunday night after an attempted kidnapping at a park in Redmond.

Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a teen at Edge Skate Park off 161st Avenue Northeast.

According to police, two teenage girls were walking to a convenience store when they were approached by a man in a car who asked them to get in his car.

After the teens refused, they went inside the store.

Police said upon leaving, they saw the same car in the parking lot and one of the teens took photos of the man and his car.

According to investigators, after the teens walked over to a nearby park, the same man approached them on foot and grabbed one of the girls.

Both teens fought back and the man ran away from the scene.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and luring. He was taken to a local jail.