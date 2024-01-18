Redmond PD seek more victims of healthcare provider accused of sexually assaulting patient

Redmond Police are looking for more possible victims of a Renton man charged with rape.

Authorities say on Jan. 9, Redmond Police detectives arrested 28-year-old Antonio Dailey following a sexual assault investigation. According to police, Dailey is a healthcare provider at a clinic in Redmond, and is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during a medical exam.

Dailey was booked into King County Jail on one count of second-degree rape, but law enforcement is concerned there may be more victims out there.

Anyone with information on Dailey or believes they are a victim is urged to contact Redmond Police at (425) 556-2500.