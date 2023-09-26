Redmond Police respond to apartment fire, arrest possible arson suspect

Police arrested an arson suspect while responding to an apartment fire in Redmond Tuesday morning.

According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), officers and fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 2700 block of 156th Ave. NE at around 10 a.m.

Redmond Police Department

When first responders arrived, they found a small fire burning in an apartment unit. Once the fire was extinguished, the incident turned into an arson investigation.

The RPD was able to identify a person of interest, and they were taken into custody.

Redmond Police Department

Thankfully, nobody was injured in this fire.

Featured article

This is a developing story.