Reduced routes and cancelled ferries leave drivers stranded and frustrated on Memorial Day Weekend

For many drivers using the ferries this Memorial Day Weekend, it was anything but smooth sailing.

Those traveling from Anacortes to the San Juan Islands late last night into early Monday morning saw serious delays.

One couple said they had to stay overnight in the parking lot waiting for the ferry at Friday Harbor as they were trying to get back to Anacortes.

They said there were hundreds of other drivers waiting to board the ferry with them overnight. The couple also said there was a lot of confusion that added to the frustration.

"The people working in Friday Harbor working for the ferries were very kind to us. They were understanding. One employee stayed there all night-- she was at the lot with us," one passenger told FOX 13. "I think the sheriff was there as well all night. Everybody was super nice but doesn’t seem like they have clarity either as to how late things are going to be or how many people they are going to be able to fit, anything like that."

"I think it was probably the canceled routes, and I think everybody started trying to get off the island and started back-filling routes and it got too many," another passenger said.

The couple from Bellevue was eventually able to make it on a ferry on Monday morning to begin their journey home.

As of 4 p.m., the #4 Tilikum for inter-island travel for Anacortes/San Juans was out of service due to a crew shortage. New reservations are being blocked to accommodate the existing traffic. No-show fees have been waived.

Washington State Ferries said service for that route may be canceled Tuesday as well for the same reasons.

The following sailings were canceled for Monday:

5:45 p.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas

6:45 p.m. Orcas to Shaw

7:00 p.m. Shaw to Lopez

7:30 p.m. Lopez to Shaw

7:50 p.m. Shaw to Orcas

8:05 p.m. Orcas to Friday Harbor

Washington State Ferries says that any inter-island traffic trying to reach Shaw or Orcas from Friday Harbor will reroute through Anacortes and will be accommodated on the 8:55 pm. ferry. Any inter-island traffic westbound trying to get from Lopez, Shaw or Orcas to Friday Harbor will need to reroute through Anacortes and will be accommodated on the 8:25 p.m. ferry.

Make sure to check ferry schedules and alerts before you go.