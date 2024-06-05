WA man charged with drug trafficking, illegal guns

A 33-year-old Auburn man faces federal charges of drug distribution and illegal firearm possession, and has been connected to a string of burglaries in Renton.

Police and ATF agents arrested Andy Vongdala on Tuesday, after he was charged in a federal criminal complaint for carrying large amounts of controlled substances and several firearms. According to court records, Vongdala is a suspect of multiple commercial burglaries in Renton.

At the time of his arrest, police say Vongdala was carrying a backpack that contained a stolen handgun and more than two kilograms of MDMA, with some of the drugs in small plastic bags labeled "sample."

Law enforcement searched his home and found several guns, gun parts, ammunition and body armor, as well as 61 kilograms of MDMA, 2,300 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Xanax.

Vongdala is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm for drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say Vongdala faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, given the quantity of drugs seized at his home, as well as an additional five years for the firearms charge.

