Renton PD investigates gun threat prank call at middle school

Renton Police are investigating after a prank phone call was placed at Nelsen Middle School on Thursday.

According to authorities, the caller said someone was at the school with a gun, and specified a classroom. A massive police response was called to the school, which immediately went into lockdown.

Officers searched the classroom the gun was reported in, then the rest of the school.

They found no gun or suspect, and determined it was a prank phone call. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

"The Renton Police Department takes any threat very seriously and will vigorously investigate to try and determine who made the calls," wrote the police department in an online post. "We appreciate our partnership with the Renton School District in keeping everyone safe."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911.