Rookie K-Pop group 8TURN talks 'EXCEL' release, debut process, and 'Rookie of the Year' goal

After debuting earlier this year with "TIC TAC," rookie K-Pop group 8TURN made their first comeback last month with their EP, "Uncharted Drift".

The five-track EP is a spirited album containing all of the member’s energy, says member YUN GYU.

"The album talks about the conviction that we have in ourselves, as well as our strong ambitions," he says.

The high-energy title track "EXCEL" showcases the group’s vocals and dancing abilities that they’ve worked hard to showcase since before debut.

Leader JAE YUN describes the preparation by saying, "We only stayed at our dorm for showers and short sleep. We basically lived in the practice room for 2-3 months."

MIN HO says, "We spent most of our time in the practice room, practicing singing and dancing, taking vocal and dance lessons, language classes. We really put our best effort into developing our capacity as idols."

That dedication has led to the group’s fan base called "TURNING" to grow quickly, with the official Instagram at over 250k, Twitter at 83k, and TikTok at over 950k.

With the release of their debut album "8TURNRISE" and now "Uncharted Drift," the members have developed a sound that solidifies their position in this generation of K-Pop artists.

While they just debuted earlier this year, the members feel they have already grown a lot with their music.

"I think our debut album was like a stubborn child, so a bit immature, but the second album shows our well-grounded confidence. It proves that we have matured and improved over time."

The members have high ambitions and goals for their first year in the industry.

The youngest member of the group, SEUNG HEON, confidently states the group's 2023 goal saying, "I think we are at a consensus about this. We want to receive the Rookie of the Year Award. I'm so ready for it."