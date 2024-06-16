Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Reactions pour in on social media

Two people are dead, multiple people were hospitalized, and no suspect is in custody following a mass shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Round Rock Saturday night.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, located at 1371 Harrell Parkway. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

In an update on Sunday evening, police chief Allen Banks said that a total of 14 people, ranging in age from 10 to 62, were taken to the hospital. Most have been released and those remaining are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Police have released a suspect description as well.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan released a statement on the shooting, saying:

"I know Round Rock residents are devastated as they wake up to the terrible news of last night's tragic events. To the families who are mourning the loss of loved ones, please know that our entire community mourns with you. To those who were injured, we are here to support you in your recovery.

"We are a community that values safety, celebration and unity, and we are committed to ensuring that our community heals through this event together. We will not let this incident define us, nor will we let fear take hold. Instead, we will support each other, offer help where it is needed, and remain united in our resolve to make Round Rock a safe and welcoming place for all."

Round Rock City Council members Michelle Ly, Kristin Stevens, and Melissa Fleming all shared Mayor Morgan's statement on Facebook, adding their own words.

Ly said, "Our city is heartbroken over the tragedy that occurred last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims. We pray for the injured and everyone affected during this difficult time. #UnityinourCommunity #RoundRockStrong"

Stevens posted, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, and the injured from last night's incident. #RoundRockStrong #UnityInOneCommUNITY".

Fleming said, "I am saddened by the tragedy last night. Prayers for the victims, their families, first responders, and everyone in attendance last night."

Rapper Paul Wall, whose set had preceded the shooting, posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying "Round Rock, we are praying for everybody" and another second post with multiple broken heart emojis.

Dat Boy Play, another artist performing at the event, shared a statement on his Instagram page, saying:

"I'm heartbroken by the tragic events at the Round Rock festival, where we lost two lives and many were injured. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. As the DJ/host of the event, I am devastated and my thoughts and prayers are with the entire community."

Lloyd was set to perform after a quick set by Dat Boy Play, but his set was canceled due to the shooting. The artist says his band was setting up for the show when the shooting happened.

In an Instagram post, Lloyd said:

"Active shooter at Old Settlers Park. Multiple people hit, as my band was setting up for the show. This years Juneteenth Festival has been prematurely ended, and I’m so sorry I didn’t get the chance to perform for the thousands of families who stayed all day to see me perform. But even more than that, I am sorry that someone has the AUDACITY to dishonor the legacy and history of all the great Americans who have sacrificed their blood sweat tears labor and peace of mind, just for my gun happy generation to kill each other over nothing. I am sick to my stomach, heartbroken, and disappointed. I pray that everyone makes it home safely and I hope to be able to come back to Round Rock, Texas and celebrate love and life in the future."

Sean Ardoin, another performer at the festival, shared a video on his Instagram, sending "prayers to all the affected and their families". In the video, Ardoin said he wanted to highlight the actions of the Round Rock Parks and Recreation staff, park rangers, and first responders.

"Listen, in a situation like that, you're thinking chaos, right? I'm here to tell you that it was not chaos," Ardoin said. "20,000 people, but we didn't really know the incident was happening."

Other area organizations also shared statements, including the Round Rock Express.

The team posted on X, saying "Our hearts go out to our community in Round Rock. We send our love to the victims, their families, the first responders, and all those affected by last night's tragic event."

The Round Rock Chamber of Commerce shared a statement from its president, Jordan Robinson, who said:

"On behalf of the Round Rock Chamber, I want to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to the innocent victims and their families affected by the tragic shooting that occurred at Old Settler's [sic] Park on Saturday night during the Juneteenth celebration. Our thoughts are with those who are in critical condition, and we wish them a full and swift recovery.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the law enforcement officers and first responders for their rapid and courageous action during this difficult time. Their dedication and swift response undoubtedly saved lives and brought stability to a chaotic situation.

"Round Rock is a community that prides itself on being a safe and welcoming place to live and raise a family, and the Round Rock Chamber stands firmly against gun violence in all forms. We are committed to working with local authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors.

"Together, we will continue to foster a safe and supportive environment for everyone in our beloved community."

Round Rock ISD also shared support, reposting the mayor's statement and saying:

"Round Rock ISD stands with @CraigMMorgan and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who were injured and those who lost their lives. We grieve with you, and we're here to support and serve our #RoundRock community."

Support for the Round Rock community also came from officials in neighboring cities, including Austin.

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly, whose district encompasses part of Williamson County and is close to Round Rock, posted on X, saying

"Woke up to absolutely tragic news out of Round Rock today. A shooting has shaken our community. I've checked in with the electeds I know on their city council, offering my full support. We should all feel safe when celebrating in public spaces. My heart is with the victims and their families. #RoundRockStrong"

Fellow Austin City Council member Alison Alter also stated, calling for state leaders to limit gun access:

"Today our hearts and prayers are with our neighbors in Round Rock. We should not have to fear that our parks, our community celebrations, schools, stores, and places of worship will be sites of gun violence. It is long past time for our state leaders to limit gun access."