Rover's 2024 top US pet names highlight pop culture, comfort foods

The results are in: Rover.com, headquartered in Seattle as an online marketplace for pet care, has released its 12th annual Top Pet Names Report for 2024, showcasing the trends that inspired pet parents nationwide.

From pop culture icons to comfort food favorites, keep reading to see this year's list that highlights the unique and creative names people are choosing for their furry friends.

"This year’s report is like flipping through a tabloid mixed with a comfort food menu — fun, heartwarming, and deliciously relatable."

A favorite name returns

For the second year in a row, Charlie claims the top spot as the most popular male dog name, continuing its reign after unseating Max in 2023.

On the feline side, Milo is the new top male cat name, overtaking Oliver, which had dominated the list for five years.

Luna continues to hold strong as the number one female name for dogs and cats.

Bluey tops trending names for 2024

The biggest cultural influence of 2024? The beloved Blue Heeler from the hit TV show "Bluey." The name surged 58% in popularity for dogs and an astounding 122% for cats, making it the top-trending name overall.

Rover’s analysis reveals that pop culture also remained a major source of inspiration for pet names this year.

"Pet names are a reflection of our cultural obsessions," noted Nicole Ellis, certified professional trainer and Rover pet people panelist. "This year’s report is like flipping through a tabloid mixed with a comfort food menu — fun, heartwarming, and deliciously relatable."

Cocker spaniel relaxing with a cat. (Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Other notable trends in 2024

Pet parents turned to entertainment, sports and their favorite snacks for naming inspiration:

Celebrities: Taylor Swift remained an influence, as did other "it girls" and chart-topping artists.

Sports icons: Popular names included rising stars like Brunson and internationally recognized athletes.

Comfort foods: Tasty treats like "provolone" saw a spike, bringing a playful vibe to the pet world.

How the data was compiled

Rover’s findings are based on millions of user-submitted pet names between September and October 2024. The top trending names reflect year-over-year growth, with minimum thresholds for inclusion.

To view the full list of 2024’s most popular and trending pet names by region, visit Rover.com.

