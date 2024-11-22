Seattle Humane Society facing challenges due to storm

The Seattle Humane Society is facing challenges following Tuesday’s major storm that hit the Pacific Northwest.

The shelter told FOX 13 Seattle it is relying on a single generator to keep the animals safe. Adoptions have also dropped significantly since the storm.

Staff said they understand it’s not an ideal time for people without power to adopt a new pet, but volunteers and employees are working hard to care for the animals. However, the shelter said it could still use additional support from the community.

The generator can power the facility for 24 hours but costs up to $1,400 to fully fuel. The shelter is asking for community assistance.

"While we remain open for adoptions, low-cost veterinary care and other community programs, we are also looking for ways to reduce our energy usage," the shelter posted on Facebook.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Man sentenced for gunning down teen on Puyallup basketball court

Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

What is Glicked? What to know about this year's Barbenheimer

Trump Stimulus Checks: Will they be issued, and could you receive one?

ChatGPT outperformed doctors in diagnostic accuracy, study reveals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.