Salmonella outbreak hits WA: 4 companies recall broccoli seeds

The Brief A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli seeds and sprouts has prompted recalls across four companies. Washington state is the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for 24 of the 32 reported cases nationwide. Federal health officials urge consumers to immediately discard any affected products.



A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to broccoli seeds and sprouts has struck Washington hard, with the state accounting for three-quarters of all reported cases nationwide.

By the numbers:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported 32 total cases of salmonella across six states, with 24 of those cases occurring in Washington. Nationwide, three people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.

Four companies have issued recalls for their broccoli seed and sprout products as the FDA continues its ongoing investigation.

Recalled brands and retailers

Dig deeper:

The nationwide recall involves broccoli seeds from Gardener's Basics, Eden Brothers, and EAK Distribution, as well as sprouts from Evergreen Fresh Sprouts.

These products were distributed across the country and sold online and in stores through major retailers, including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, eBay, and Etsy.

Gardener's Basics broccoli sprouts, recalled due to salmonella outbreak (FOX 13 Seattle)

Health officials urge immediate disposal

What you can do:

Federal health officials strongly advise anyone who has purchased any of the affected broccoli seeds or sprouts to throw them away immediately.

Consumers are advised not to eat, plant, or handle the recalled items to prevent further spread of illness.

The Source: Information for this story came from The Food and Drug Administration.

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