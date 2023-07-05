School bus rolls over in Burlington; minor injuries reported

article

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a school bus rolled over in Burlington in Skagit County.

WSP tweeted about the incident just after 4 p.m. They reported minor injuries and said that "multiple adults and juveniles were on the bus."

The rollover occurred on the southbound I-5 off-ramp, near SR 11. That area is blocked to traffic.

It's unclear what caused the bus to rollover.

FOX 13 is reaching out for more information.

Reunification with parents will be at Burlington High School at 301 N Burlington Blvd.

This is a developing story.