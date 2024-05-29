Scott Peterson seeks DNA testing in hopes of paving way for new trial

Convicted killer Scott Peterson once again went before a judge via Zoom on Wednesday as his attorneys with the Los Angeles Innocence Project argued for DNA testing to help prove their client didn't kill his pregnant wife.

The daylong hearing before Judge Elizabeth Hill of San Mateo County Superior Court could determine whether Peterson's attorneys will be able to test key evidence that could help lead to a new trial. Prosecutors say other evidence cemented Peterson's guilt in the killings of his wife Laci and their unborn son and are urging the judge to reject the motion for DNA testing.

On Wednesday, Peterson appeared via Zoom from Mule Creek State Prison. He wore a blue jail jumpsuit and laughed as he confirmed to the judge that he could hear her.

His sister, Susan Caudillo, brother Joe Peterson and sister-in-law Janey Peterson sat in the front row of the gallery.

"There's no direct evidence in this case linking Scott Peterson," Paula Mitchell, director of the LA Innocence Project, said as she began her argument in court. "This is an exercise and search for the truth. We are trying to find out exactly what happened." She said the defense is trying to find evidence that has been "overlooked, missed or hidden."

She told the judge, "There are just too many unanswered questions, Your Honor."

Mitchell wants approval from the judge to test a blood-stained mattress found in a burned-out van near the Modesto airport. She says Modesto police failed to investigate whether the blaze was related to the case.

Authorities have said there was no connection. Original trial prosecutors Birgit Fladager and David Harris from Stanislaus County are urging the judge the reject the defense motion for DNA testing.

The defense also wants to test items found near the bodies that were recovered from San Francisco Bay and items from a burglary across the street from the Petersons' home in Modesto.

Scott Petersons attorneys want DNA testing to be done on a bloodstained mattress found in an orange van. Photos: court case

Peterson's attorneys say the evidence is available and in a condition that would permit DNA testing, "with an established chain of custody."

Peterson is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of killing Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor in 2002.

Laci Peterson's body surfaced along the Richmond shoreline in 2003 after Modesto police say Scott Peterson took her body aboard his boat and dumped it in San Francisco Bay.

Peterson maintained his innocence throughout the case and said he had been going fishing in the bay.

The Christmas 2002 disappearance of Laci Peterson drew national headlines.

With evidence mounting against him, Peterson did a sit-down with Court TV anchor and former KTVU reporter Ted Rowlands and pleaded his case to the public.

The trial was held in San Mateo County because of extensive publicity in the Modesto area, but Stanislaus County prosecutors pressed their case against Peterson before the late Judge Alfred Delucchi in Redwood City.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan



