SEA airport adds additional reserved parking

The Brief Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced additional reserved parking options ahead of the holiday travel season. The new reservation-only stalls are on Level 5 of the garage and increases capacity of reserved parking options at the airport by more than 50%. Travelers can book a spot in advance on the airport's website.



Travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport now have more ways to lock in a parking spot before they arrive. The airport announced Nov. 11 that it has added more reserved parking stalls in its garage ahead of the holiday travel season.

Big picture view:



The new reservation-only stalls are on Level 5 of the garage, in Rows N through W. The airport says the addition increases reserved parking capacity by more than 50%, so more travelers can use the program.

Why you should care:



Reserved parking guarantees drivers a stall, so they don’t have to circle the garage looking for an open space. Customers also get their own entrance and parking area, plus QR code entry and exit for a quicker trip in and out.

Reserved Parking is located on Level 4 (all rows) and Level 5 (Rows N-W). Drive-up parking is available General Parking on Level 1-3, 6-8 all rows and Level 5 Rows A-M. Sea-Tac International Airport provides more than 11,000 parking spaces for travelers.

What you can do:



Travelers can book a spot in advance at portseattle.org/sea/parking. The stalls are reservation-only, so drivers need to book before heading to the airport.

Sea-Tac encourages travelers to arrive two hours ahead of a domestic flight departure, three hours ahead for international departures, and to use the SEA Spot Saver when available to avoid lengthy security lines.



The Source: Information from this article comes from communications from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA storms force Ocean Shores emergency declaration, threaten urban flooding

First bird flu death hits WA, dairy outbreak spreads

Seattle expands controversial police surveillance camera network amid pushback

Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail

What’s the hype? A look inside new TESO Life store in Tukwila

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .