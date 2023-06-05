Search underway for missing 7-year-old girl last seen near Cle Elum River

Crews are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen near the Cle Elum River on Sunday afternoon.

Kittitas County officials said the girl was reported missing before 2 p.m.

According to officials, multiple adults saw the girl playing around a bridge in a steep river valley that cuts up not into the mountains

Dozens of people, including crews from King, Snohomish, Pierce, Yakima and other counties are helping with the search.

Officials said crews have a ground and air crew helping with the search.

As of Monday morning, the search remains active.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.