The Brief The Downtown Seattle Cheesecake Factory is closing its doors on May 4 after 23 years, marking the end of a longtime dining staple. The company cites business decisions for the closure, offering employees opportunities to transfer to other locations. Seattle residents can still visit nearby locations, including the Cheesecake Factory in Bellevue.



After more than two decades of serving towering cheesecakes and an extensive menu of made-from-scratch dishes, The Cheesecake Factory in downtown Seattle will close its doors for good on May 4, 2025.

The restaurant, located at 700 Pike St., has been a downtown staple since opening its doors 23 years ago, attracting locals and visitors with its signature dishes, towering cheesecakes and bustling atmosphere.

Keep reading to learn more about the closure, and its impact on downtown Seattle's revitalization plan.

Company confirms closure

What they're saying:

In a statement, Alethea Rowe, Senior Director of Public Relations and Global Branding for The Cheesecake Factory, confirmed the decision to shut down the downtown location, citing an extensive review process.

"After extensive review and analysis, the company made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our restaurant in downtown Seattle. Our last day of service will be May 4, 2025," Rowe stated.

She added that the company is working with employees to assist in their transition, including opportunities for transfers to other Cheesecake Factory locations.

Impact on downtown Seattle

What we know:

The closure marks another high-profile restaurant departure from downtown Seattle since the COVID pandemic.

What we don't know:

While the company did not specify reasons behind the decision, businesses in the area have faced challenges ranging from shifting foot traffic patterns to rising operational costs.

Despite the closure, Seattle residents can still get their Cheesecake Factory fix at nearby locations, including its Bellevue restaurant.

After more than two decades of serving towering cheesecakes and an extensive menu of made-from-scratch dishes, The Cheesecake Factory in downtown Seattle will close its doors for good on May 4, 2025. (Christopher L. via Yelp)

End of an era

Local perspective:

The downtown Seattle Cheesecake Factory has long been a go-to dining spot, offering an extensive menu of more than 250 freshly made dishes and over 40 legendary cheesecakes and desserts. Its happy hour and prime location near the Washington State Convention Center made it a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

With the final day of service set for May 4, fans of the restaurant have just a few months left to enjoy their favorite dishes before the doors close for good.

Featured article

The Source: Information for this story came from a spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Seattle Chocolate Company announces rebranding: 'Maeve'

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

H Mart coming to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.