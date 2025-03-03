Seattle Chocolate Company announces rebranding: 'Maeve'

The Brief After more than 30 years, Seattle Chocolate Company is rebranding. The company's new name, "Maeve," aims to represent strength, boldness, and a fearless approach to chocolate.



Seattle Chocolate Company is rebranding after more than three decades, embracing a name meant to captivate a new generation of chocolate enthusiasts nationwide.

The woman-owned company chose "Maeve," inspired by the ambitious warrior queen of Irish mythology. The brand promises to deliver imagination, flavor, and impact, while still staying true to the company's roots.

"Maeve represents everything we've always stood for—transparency, joy, and making a meaningful impact through chocolate," said Jean Thompson, owner and CEO of Seattle Chocolate Company.

The backstory:

The rebranding started as a conversation between CEO Jean Thompson and her daughter, Ellie Thompson, the company's brand manager. The duo's idea quickly became a reality, aiming to expand beyond Seattle while remaining committed to its core mission: empowering women, supporting cocoa farmers, and crafting deliciously fun chocolate.

"Maeve isn't just a new name; it's a new energy. We're bringing excitement to chocolate in a way that feels fresh, imaginative, and fun," said Maeve brand manager Ellie Thompson. "We have always believed that a little treat can have a big impact, and with Maeve, we're making that impact bigger than ever."

Credit: Maeve Chocolate

Maeve has since partnered with Young Jerks, an independent brand and packaging studio, to help with a new array of fun flavors and vibrant designs.

"We wanted to redefine what a premium chocolate company can be," said Dan Cassaro and Dan Christofferson, partners and creative directors of Young Jerks. "Big silly ideas, immersive visual storytelling, and copy that speaks in a tone usually reserved for your close friends."

The company also continues to directly source from cocoa farmers in Ghana, Peru, Tanzania, and the Dominican Republic.

For more information on the new brand and its chocolate, visit Maeve's website. The flagship store and factory is located at 1180 Andover Park West in Tukwila.

The Source: Information in this story is from a press release from Seattle Chocolate Company and the Maeve website.

