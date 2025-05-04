Seattle Fire rescues man stranded on Magnolia hillside

The Brief Fire officials asked the public to avoid the south end of Magnolia on Sunday afternoon for a rescue operation. A man was stuck on a hillside with minor injuries. Rescuers were able to use rope tactics to get him to safety.



A man was stranded on a hillside in the area of Magnolia Park on Sunday morning.

Timeline:

Just before 9 a.m. on May 4, Seattle Fire initiated a rope rescue using ladder truck support to help the man who found himself unable to get off a difficult cliff area.

Seattle Fire rescues man stranded on hillside in the Magnolia area on May 4, 2025.

The rescue happened on the south end of Magnolia Park, near 32nd Avenue and West Galer Street. First responders asked the public to avoid the area during rescue operations.

The man only suffered minor injuries and was otherwise alert and oriented during the rescue efforts, according to SFD.

SFD blocks off area of rescue operation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.