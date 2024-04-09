Seattle man accused of 2 rapes arrested

A Seattle man suspected in two rape cases was arrested late last week.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood around 9:00 a.m. on April 5.

The man is connected to two rape investigations in the area from late last year.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman reported a rape in Oct. 2023 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. In Nov. 2023, another victim, a 22-year-old woman, came forward in the University District and reported the same man.

Detectives found probable cause to arrest the man for second- and third-degree rape, and booked him into King County Jail.