Seattle man arrested after police pursuit in stolen car

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 45-year-old man early Tuesday morning after he fled from a stolen vehicle investigation and crashed into a light pole near Magnuson Park. The suspect led officers on a pursuit from Seattle Children’s Hospital to NE 65th St and Sand Point Way, where he crashed and was captured following a short foot chase. Police seized 13g of methamphetamine, 2.3g of heroin, and fentanyl pills; the suspect was booked into King County Jail for eluding, vehicle theft, and a $15,000 firearm warrant.



Police arrested a Seattle man on a slew of charges early Tuesday morning, after they say he sped from officers in a stolen car.

Officers were on patrol near the Seattle Children's Hospital around 2:00 a.m., when they located a stolen car. Police tried to flag down the car for a traffic stop, when the driver sped away northbound on Sand Point Way.

A short time later, police caught up with the car — which had crashed into a pole at Sand Point Way NE and NE 65th St.

Authorities say the driver had gotten out of the car and started running, but officers chased him down and took him into custody.

The suspect was arrested for eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, hit-and-run, obstructing a public officer and a $15,000 outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police seized 13g of methamphetamine, 2.3g of heroin and fentanyl pills during the man's arrest. The stolen car was towed.

The suspect was treated at the hospital, then booked into King County Jail.

