Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez launches cereal JuliO's to support underprivileged kids

Mariners fans and cereal lovers alike are in for a treat as Seattle star Julio Rodriguez just announced the release of his very own cereal, JuliO's.

While most of us may never have the chance to become the AL Rookie of the Year like J-Rod, we can now eat like one.

Rodriguez announced the news on his Instagram account, where he shared that the box art was designed with two things he loves: anime and Seattle.

But it's not just about the cereal itself. A portion of the proceeds from JuliO's sales will go towards helping underprivileged kids in both Seattle and the Dominican Republic, his home country.

The cereal is now available for purchase at local Fred Meyer grocery stores, so fans can have a taste of J-Rod's success while also supporting a good cause.