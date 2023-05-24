Seattle passes tree protection ordinance in effort to create more natural shade

The Seattle City Council passed a law to protect 175,000 of the city's trees. That's about ten times more than what is currently protected.

The move is part of Seattle's plant to create more natural shade in public areas.

The ordinance also says that any large trees that are cut down need to be replaced by one or more large trees.

Recent heat waves in the Pacific Northwest highlight the need for protecting the urban canopy.

"After half a decade of work, we have finally passed tree protections that will preserve, protect, and expand our urban tree canopy," said Councilmember Dan Strauss who sponsored the bill. "While some advocates in this debate have used trees as a proxy against density, other advocates sought no tree protection regulations because it adds cost to building housing.

The bill will take effect 60 days after Mayor Bruce Harrell signs it into law.

"Trees are essential to the health, quality of life, and climate resilience of our communities," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Under this strengthened Tree Ordinance, Seattle will increase protections for over one hundred thousand trees – and plant the seeds to grow thousands more in neighborhoods in need.

