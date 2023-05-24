Seattle passes tree protection ordinance in effort to create more natural shade
SEATTLE - The Seattle City Council passed a law to protect 175,000 of the city's trees. That's about ten times more than what is currently protected.
The move is part of Seattle's plant to create more natural shade in public areas.
The ordinance also says that any large trees that are cut down need to be replaced by one or more large trees.
Recent heat waves in the Pacific Northwest highlight the need for protecting the urban canopy.
"After half a decade of work, we have finally passed tree protections that will preserve, protect, and expand our urban tree canopy," said Councilmember Dan Strauss who sponsored the bill. "While some advocates in this debate have used trees as a proxy against density, other advocates sought no tree protection regulations because it adds cost to building housing.
The bill will take effect 60 days after Mayor Bruce Harrell signs it into law.
"Trees are essential to the health, quality of life, and climate resilience of our communities," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Under this strengthened Tree Ordinance, Seattle will increase protections for over one hundred thousand trees – and plant the seeds to grow thousands more in neighborhoods in need.
According to the council, the legislation:
- Expands protections to a total of 175,000 trees across the City; the previous code only protected approximately 17,700 trees.
- Creates a 4-tier system to categorize our city’s trees and designate different protections for each tier. Heritage trees are tier 1 and removal is prohibited unless the tree is hazardous. This tiered system also expands the definition of "exceptional" trees so that 24’ trees are included; the previous requirement was 30’.
- Establishes a new mandate requiring new developments to include street trees in their plans, helping to increase the overall tree canopy in our city while improving the quality of our urban environment.
- Increases penalties for illegal street cutting.
- Expands Seattle Public Utilities (SPU)’s Trees for Neighborhoods Program that has already helped Seattleites plant over 13,400 trees in their yards and along the street.
- Creates additional penalties for unregistered tree service providers performing commercial tree work, such as loss of a business license or significant fines.
- Replaces trees onsite if they’re removed for development or requires a fee be paid to plant and maintain trees in under-treed areas.
- Increases street tree requirements for developments in neighborhood residential zones.
- Addresses the lack of trees in historically underserved communities through the establishment of a payment in-lieu program that will help fund tree planting and maintenance programs around the city.
- Significantly restricts tree removals on Neighborhood Residential lots: Near absolute restriction on the removal of Tier 1 (Heritage) Trees. Restricts the removal of all Tier 2 trees. Removal of a Tier 2 tree for any reason other than construction or safety is now prohibited. Lowers the size threshold for Tier 2 (currently Significant 12"–30") trees from 30" to 24". Lowers the number of Tier 3 (formerly Significant 6") that can be removed from original draft-Limit of 2 trees that can be removed to two trees every three years.
