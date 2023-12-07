Seattle Police arrest suspect after machete attack in Green Lake, 1 injured

Police arrested a suspect after he struck another man in the head with a machete in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in the 6800 block of E Green Lake Way N.

Officers spoke with the victim, a 29-year-old man, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the head. Seattle Fire crews treated him at the scene.

It was reported that the victim and the 45-year-old suspect had gotten into a verbal argument before the incident.

Shortly after interviewing the victim, police were able to find the suspect nearby and arrest him for assault.

Authorities say additional charges for possession of narcotics were also requested.