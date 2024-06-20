VIDEO: Armed suspect rams Seattle police cars trying to escape

Seattle Police released dashcam video of a pursuit and arrest of an armed suspect from May 25, capturing the moment he rammed patrol cars trying to escape.

According to Seattle Police, officers spotted a man in a reported stolen car near Third Ave S and S Holgate St around 11:16 p.m. on May 25.

Police approached the vehicle, dashcam and bodycam video shows the 40-year-old suspect try to speed away, slamming into a patrol car. The officers pinned the vehicle between their two patrol cars.

Video shows the suspect flooring the gas pedal, trying to ram through the police cars and escape.

After a brief struggle, they pulled the suspect from the car and arrested him. Police later seized a handgun and three loaded magazines.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

