Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until FRI 8:23 PM PST, Mason County
7
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Seattle Police investigate shooting in Pioneer Square, 1 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were notified by the fire department that they were treating a victim for a gunshot wound near the corner of 6th Ave. and Yesler Way at around 1:45 a.m.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) treated the 47-year-old man at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. Authorities say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The SPD says they could not find any evidence where the victim was found, but they do believe the shooting possibly happened in the 100 block of 6th Ave. at around 1:30 a.m.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not yet been determined. 

No other injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been located.

This is a developing story.