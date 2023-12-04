Seattle Police investigate shooting in Pioneer Square, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were notified by the fire department that they were treating a victim for a gunshot wound near the corner of 6th Ave. and Yesler Way at around 1:45 a.m.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) treated the 47-year-old man at the scene and took him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. Authorities say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The SPD says they could not find any evidence where the victim was found, but they do believe the shooting possibly happened in the 100 block of 6th Ave. at around 1:30 a.m.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not yet been determined.

No other injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been located.

This is a developing story.