Seattle Police investigate stabbing in SoDo neighborhood, 1 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in the SoDo neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of an assault near the corner of 4th Ave. S and S Holgate St. at around 5 a.m.

Authorities say some sort of physical altercation between two men led one of them to stab the other. 

The stabbing victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody.

The SPD says the investigation is still active. 

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.