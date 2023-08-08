Seattle Police investigate stabbing in SoDo neighborhood, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in the SoDo neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of an assault near the corner of 4th Ave. S and S Holgate St. at around 5 a.m.
Authorities say some sort of physical altercation between two men led one of them to stab the other.
The stabbing victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody.
The SPD says the investigation is still active.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.