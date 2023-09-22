Seattle Police investigating 2 homicides that happened 3 hours apart

article

Seattle Police responded to two separate homicides on Friday that occurred within the span of four hours.

The first homicide was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Street in the Belltown neighborhood. A person was stabbed to death. Police have not released any other victim information.

Around 9:20, a man was stabbed in the 2700 block of S Hanford St. in the Mount Baker neighborhood. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released suspect information for either stabbing.

It's unclear if they were connected.

If you have any information on either of the stabbings, contact the SPD's Violent Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.