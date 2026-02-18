Seattle police won't reopen Kurt Cobain death case: ‘Case remains closed’

The Brief The Seattle Police Department stated the Kurt Cobain case remains closed and will not be reopened, despite recent tabloid reports and claims from a private forensics team suggesting foul play. A 2014 review of the original 1994 investigation by a cold case detective confirmed the initial findings were sound and dismissed conspiracy theories as inaccurate disinformation. Authorities maintain that the evidence supports the original ruling of suicide, noting that the case file has been thoroughly re-evaluated to ensure no investigative steps were missed.



Social media has been abuzz after dubious new reports that Seattle grunge icon Kurt Cobain did not die by suicide, but was murdered in 1994 — but the Seattle Police Department says the "case remains closed."

A private forensics team told the Daily Mail they collected evidence suggesting the late Cobain was murdered and staged to look like a suicide. A follow-up from the tabloid claims a retired Seattle police captain said the department "botched" the high-profile investigation.

The Seattle Police Department stated plainly that they have no plans to reopen the case.

The investigation into Kurt Cobain's death

Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994 after years-long struggles with drug addiction, mental illness and the pressures of fame.

Seattle police investigated the death at the time and, according to the department, reviewed the case file in 2014 ahead of the 20th anniversary of Cobain's passing. At that time, then-cold case detective Mike Ciesynski revisited the evidence and "watched several documentaries and conspiracies surrounding Cobain's death."

Det. Ciesynski determined at the time the investigation was sound, and the case has not been reopened or re-investigated since.

"I’ve been a detective in homicide for 20 years, and I’ve been in the cold case unit for 10 years. Most of the cases I work on, I look for something that wasn’t done [in the investigation] in the past," Ciesynski said in 2014. "Sometimes people believe what they read—some of the disinformation from some of the books, that this was a conspiracy. That’s completely inaccurate […] It’s a suicide. This is a closed case."

