Seattle Police seek man missing since Aug. 27, boat left floating in Lake Washington

Seattle Police are asking residents, businesses and boat owners along Lake Washington in the Renton area and further north along the shore to check their surveillance cameras to try to find out what happened to 45-year-old Antonio Argueta.

He has been missing since Aug. 27.

Detectives say video showed him putting in a 14-foot aluminum boat at the Atlantic Boat Ramp in Rainier Beach on Aug. 27 around 5:30 p.m. He was driving a White Toyota Tundra truck with a boat trailer.

He cruised over to Gene Coulon Park in Renton and picked up his girlfriend of 5 years and her kids to go on a ride. She says he dropped them back off at 7 p.m.

Antonio has not been seen since. The truck and trailer he was driving were still parked where he left them.

His boat was found the next day on Aug. 28 floating near Seward Park. Detectives say there was no blood in it or signs of foul play. The Coast Guard checked tides and winds and says that's the direction it would have gone.

Detectives have canvassed the area near Gene Coulon Park and surrounding neighborhoods and learned the City of Renton has no surveillance cameras pointed at the dock. They also went to homes and boats in the area and couldn't find any video of him.

They are asking people to check their cameras on Aug. 27 to see if have have video of Antonio or his boat.

Jose Antonio Argueta is a father and has many loved ones who are very concerned about what happened to him. He is described as 5'08", 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information or video, please call 911 or the SPD non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011. You can also submit a tip and upload video to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).