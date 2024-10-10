2 Seattle schools enter lockdown after gunshots nearby, no injuries

Two Seattle high schools were forced into lockdown Thursday afternoon after gunshots were heard nearby.

According to Seattle police, gunshots were reported around 1:44 p.m. near 24th Ave and E Cherry St. The intersection is directly between Nova High School and Garfield High School, and both schools took emergency precautions after the gunshots were heard.

Authorities say a suspected 45-caliber bullet went through the second-story window of Nova High School, and more than a dozen spent bullet casings were found on 25th Ave.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A 911 caller reported hearing six to seven shots fired, and said they saw two vehicles speed away from the area.

Police say it is not known if the gunfire was aimed at the schools are between the two suspect vehicles. It is also not known what led up to the shooting.

Seattle Public Schools issued the following statement:

"Nova High School was placed in lockdown and Garfield High School was in shelter-in-place this afternoon while the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of shots fired nearby. A bullet went through a second-story classroom window at Nova High School. SPD officers are on the scene investigating this incident. Students and staff at both schools are safe and the lockdown and shelter-in-place have been lifted."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

