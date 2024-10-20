Seattle broadcasting sports icon Tony Ventrella dead at 80

article

Tony Ventrella, a major player in Seattle's sports and broadcasting industry, has died.

Before his death at age 80, he was known to the Western Washington community for his love and work at television stations all over town including FOX 13, King, KIRO, and Komo.

In addition to reporting, he was also an author and involved in politics, even launching a bid for congress in 2016. He challenged now-Governor candidate Dave Reichert.

Following a career spanning more than 40 years, tributes are pouring in from the Seattle community.

Ventrella's son, Peter, announced his father's passing in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Additionally, the Seattle Seahawks posted to Instagram following news of Ventrella's passing on October 20.

"We are saddened by the passing of our friend Tony Ventrella. As a fixture in our community and sports media landscape for more than 40 years, Tony had a deep passion for the city of Seattle and Seattle sports. His positivity and love for others will be remembered by all. We will miss you, TV."

Renton Schools Foundation remembered Ventrella for his work in public speaking, something he did for more than three decades, according to LinkedIn.

This is a developing story.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

White animal seen wandering in Portland, OR identified as Arctic fox

Navy Growler jet crash in WA: What may have happened near Mt. Rainier

Man charged with murder after body found in suitcase near Seattle encampment

When are ballots mailed in Washington state?

Growths, lumps seen on some deer in Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.