Boat goes up in flames in Elliott Bay just offshore West Seattle

If you see smoke billowing in the air near West Seattle on Sunday afternoon, here is why.

Seattle Fire reports a boat has caught fire just offshore near the 1600 block of Harbor Avenue SW. This is just near the busy West Seattle Water Taxi.

Boat burns off West Seattle in the Elliot Bay area on Dec. 8, 2024.

One person has been rescued by a civilian boat that was nearby and crews are on scene putting water on the vessel from a fire boat, according to Seattle Fire.

Authorities in the area ask the public to avoid the area as first responders arrive on scene Sunday afternoon.

