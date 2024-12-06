Mail theft investigation underway after USPS truck break-in in West Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a string of mail thefts after a USPS truck was broken into in West Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near 42nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Graham Street while a mail carrier was making deliveries on foot.

"A woman who was out delivering mail returned to her mail carrier truck and was approached by a witness who said a woman in a white SUV drove up, removed two full trays of mail from the truck, and fled the area," said Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz. "It’s quite alarming."

A witness captured photos and video of the suspect vehicle, identified as a white 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, which preliminary reports say was a rental.

The USPS carrier, who locked the truck before stepping away, reported the theft of approximately 200 pieces of mail. The stolen items could contain sensitive documents such as credit cards or checks, raising concerns about financial and identity theft.

Munoz said the nature of the crime is particularly unsettling. "It was very alarming, specifically the thought that the suspect may have, in fact, had a key, like a mail carrier key, that allowed her access to be able to steal all those packages," Munoz said.

USPS Inspector John Wiegand echoed these concerns, noting that breaking into a federal vehicle is rare.

"It’s a bold move to break into a federal vehicle to steal mail," Weigand said. "These crimes are almost always financially motivated, targeting checks, bank statements, or other valuables."

Wiegand confirmed a similar incident occurred in the same area, suggesting the crimes may be connected.

Authorities are pursuing leads, including rental records for the suspect vehicle, and are urging the public to report any suspicious activity.

"Mail theft is a crime, and depending on the circumstances, it can escalate to a federal felony," Wiegand said.

SPD also noted the importance of vigilance among mail carriers and the public.

"Witnesses provided clear images of the suspects and the getaway vehicle," Munoz said. "This kind of evidence is incredibly valuable."

With mail theft incidents on the rise, SPD and USPS recommend the following precautions:

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to track incoming mail.

Pick up packages directly from postal facilities or use a PO Box.

Request delivery in a discreet location, such as behind foliage or in less visible spots.

Report any thefts immediately to the police and USPS Inspection Service.

Munoz encouraged the suspect to turn herself in, emphasizing that authorities have significant evidence linking them to the crime.

If you have information regarding these crimes, contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 625-5011 or the USPS Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.

