Seattle police arrest stabbing suspect in Capitol Hill

Police arrested a man after a Tuesday morning stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near East Pike Street and 10th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds to the torso. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located a man matching the suspect's description near Belmont Avenue and East Olive Way – near the Capitol Hill Goodwill store. The 36-year-old man was positively identified, arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the stabbing. Detectives with the department’s Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

