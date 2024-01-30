Seattle stabbing leaves man in critical condition
article
SEATTLE - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Wintrhop Street at about 5 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said they were searching for a suspect but could not locate him.
It's unknown what led up to the stabbing and the investigation remains ongoing.