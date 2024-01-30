Expand / Collapse search

Seattle stabbing leaves man in critical condition

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
SEATTLE - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of 27th Avenue South and South Wintrhop Street at about 5 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. 

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police said they were searching for a suspect but could not locate him. 

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing and the investigation remains ongoing. 