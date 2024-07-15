Here's how much you'll have to pay to park on Seattle streets

Starting Monday, you could be paying more to park in Seattle. New street parking rates are taking effect in the city.

Effective July 15, the city is adjusting parking rates for the season, with the aim of helping people more easily find parking near businesses around town. The rate changes come from parking data collected by the city, and typically rise in times and places where it is difficult to find parking, and lower in times and places where parking spots are easier to find.

Ultimately, city officials hope that by pricing people out of parking spots in crowded areas, they will make one to two parking spaces available on each block at any given time.

According to the city, more than half of all the parking zones will not see a change in prices, but close to one-third of areas will see a $0.50 increase.

Chart of Seattle's parking rate changes. (City of Seattle)

Morning rates are only changing in two zones—15th Avenue at $1.50, and Denny Triangle North at $2.00.

Afternoon rates are being hiked in most neighborhoods, with the highest being Fremont at $6.00. Other places seeing price hikes are 15th Ave, Ballard, Belltown, Capitol Hill, Columbia City, Commercial Core, Denny Triangle, Fremont, Green Lake and the U District.

Evening hours are mostly increasing, as well, in areas such as 12th Ave, Pike-Pine, and many of the busy neighborhoods you would expect.

List of Seattle parking rate changes, effective July 15. (City of Seattle)

For more information, visit the Seattle Department of Transportation blog post on parking rate changes.

