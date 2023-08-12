Seattle unable to prosecute drug arrests due to city lawmakers’ delay

A new statewide drug law goes into effect on Monday, but enforcing it will not be so easy for Seattle.

The new law makes drug use and possession a misdemeanor.

However, Seattle city leaders have not put the law into the city books, and because of that, they cannot prosecute drug charges.

King County officials say they will not be able to help.

"What state law says is that if you're a city, those cities are responsible for your own misdemeanors. You can’t push it onto the county, and the attorney general’s office has backed that up twice in opinions," said Casey McNerthney.

Come Monday, Seattle Police can make drug possession and drug use arrests, but no one will prosecute the cases.

Officials with the mayor’s office say it’s up to the city council to determine when the new law will go into effect.

Until then, drug laws will remain status quo in Seattle.

Officials in King County say it is possible for Seattle to contract with them to fix this problem, but that would come with a cost.

"A contracted approach would be cumbersome, impractical and cause confusion," said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

FOX 13 News reached out to the mayor's office who provided us a statement which reads in part:

"Mayor Harrell is committed to urgent action to advance sustainable improvements to public health and public safety. While the Council considers this proposal, we will continue to design and implement new and innovative treatment options and reduce access to dangerous, illegal drugs by holding dealers and traffickers accountable."