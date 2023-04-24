Second dead body pulled from Tacoma recycling plant this month

Just days after a South King County family confirmed their son was found dead in a Tacoma recycling plant, another family says their son was also discovered at the same facility this month.

Oral Sledge reached out to Fox 13 this week and says his son, 36-year-old Jeremy Lindsay, was also pulled from JMK Fibers Recycling Center.

"We just hope and pray he wasn't alive when he was either put in there or in any process of this recycling center machinery," said Sledge.

Sledge currently lives in Arizona and says he'll be flying to Washington to help with his son's closed casket preparations.

"The description of the body after going through that even after it's found is horrendous," said Sledge.

Sources tell FOX 13 that Lindsay's body was found within the same week as Zack Hillis.

The families of both men say their bodies were in such horrific condition, fingerprints were used to identify the men.

"I didn't want to believe it but they confirmed it with a distinctive tattoo that Jeremy has," said Ashley Lindsay.

Ashley Lindsay is Jeremy's wife and she says her husband had no enemies. She says she last heard from him sometime after he was released from jail.

"[Jeremy] needed help and he wanted to meet up with me to help him get better," said Ashley Lindsay. "That's what we were working towards and after that, nothing."

Ashley and Oral believe Jeremy and Hillis may have met each other in jail or at a halfway house before ending up dead at the recycling plant.

They're hoping anyone with information about Jeremy will come forward to police.

"[Jeremy] was resourceful, he was witty and he was one of those guys that would give you everything," said Sledge.

Sledge has since set up an online fundraiser here to help with expenses.

We've reached out to JMK Fibers Recycling Center but have not heard back.