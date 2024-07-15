‘You have to be perfect’: Former Secret Service agent speaks on Trump assassination attempt

Following Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, we’re getting insight into what it’s like to be on the frontlines from a former Secret Service agent, but also a look at the impact something like this can have on the campaign moving forward and on Washington voters.

"It’s the only job in America where you have to be perfect," Dr. Brian Gant said.

The former special agent with the Secret Service is all too familiar with that perfection and the high stress that comes along with the job. He served during former President Barack Obama’s Administration from 2008 to 2015. He was transported back to that time when he saw what happened on Saturday.

"Seeing those agents surround former President Trump immediately, they did what they were supposed to do," Gant said.

When he saw that video, the analytical side of him kicked in. He told FOX 13 News, he started thinking about the security there, the plan and if there was a lapse in it.

"Seeing how the former president turned and knowing the bullet probably came from that section of the stage, and knowing what kind of assets should have been on that side of the stage," Gant explained.

He also wondered if there were spotters on the roof, and what access the suspected shooter had to the roof.

"There are several fail points that you can potentially point to, but just having an outdoor rally in itself, it is not the most secure way to conduct business or the campaign," Gant said.

While all eyes are now on the Secret Service and what happened, many are also focused on what happens next, with some likening Saturday’s assassination attempt to the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, saying it changed the trajectory of his presidency.

"I’m not sure how much history tells us because assassination attempts against presidents are so rare," University of Washington’s Political Science Associate Teaching Professor Scott Lemieux said.

There were assassination attempts on both Theodore Roosevelt and Gerald Ford, and they both lost the presidency after those attempts. While the Biden Campaign has temporarily stopped running its ads, Lemieux told FOX 13 News, he does not believe what happened Saturday will impact Washington voters because, for the most part, people have pretty strong partisan commitments.

"I think it’s appropriate that we all condemn this, and we condemn the use of political violence, but politics will have to go on because that’s also part of democracy," Lemieux said.

As for Gant, if he could talk with the agents working Saturday, he would tell them to take care of themselves.

"A lot of the decompression that comes with being ramped up in an event like that, you really need to pay attention to your mental health, as well," Gant said.

He also told FOX 13, many don’t realize the Secret Service is a relatively small agency, with roughly 3,000 agents worldwide. So, they are dependent on the local and state law enforcement, he said. In the meantime, he asks people to be patient as the investigation happens, and he’s sure whatever comes out of it, the Secret Service will identify those gaps moving forward.

