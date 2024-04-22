Expand / Collapse search

Semi Bird receives WA GOP endorsement at Spokane convention

By
Published  April 22, 2024 10:32am PDT
Washington State Politics
FOX 13 Seattle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird received an endorsement from the Washington State Republican Party on Saturday.

In a Facebook video, Bird says he received the endorsement with a 72% majority vote as he attended the WA GOP Convention in Spokane last weekend.

"My friends, I am honored to report that on Saturday, April 20th, the Bird for Governor campaign received the Washington State Republican Party Endorsement by a super majority vote (72%) to give Olympia the Bird!"

Many convention-goers cheered on Bird during his time at the event, where he gave a speech rallying for continued support to win the race for governor.

This comes days after Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert withdrew his name for consideration of the state's GOP endorsement, citing a "disarray" in the WA Republican Party. Reichert said they twisted the rules to get Bird nominated after he was initially disqualified for having a criminal history.

Related

Republican candidate for Washington governor says he is no longer seeking state GOP nomination
article

Republican candidate for Washington governor says he is no longer seeking state GOP nomination

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert says he is withdrawing his name for consideration when it comes to the state's GOP endorsement.

Bird poked at this on another social media post, saying, "FACT: No Republican candidate can win a state primary without the support of the Republican base; especially after attacking and turning his back on the delegates and representatives of the Republican party base of Washington State."

Bird is the first Black American to be endorsed by the Washington GOP in the state's history. Apart from Reichert, he is also running against democrats Bob Ferguson, Hilary Franz and Mark Mullet.

Related

Who is running for Washington state governor in 2024? Meet the candidates
article

Who is running for Washington state governor in 2024? Meet the candidates

The 2024 election is still more than a year away, but the field of hopefuls is beginning to fill up with several high-profile politicians announcing their bid for governor, including democrats Bob Ferguson and Hilary Franz.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Supreme Court to consider ban on homeless people sleeping outside

Trump hush money trial: Day 1 ends with attorneys making competing opening statements about Trump

Rising car insurance rates explained: How to lower your bill

Kroger, Albertsons agree to sell more stores to satisfy regulators

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.