1-boat service in effect for some WA ferry routes, vessels out for repairs

With two vessels out for repairs, some Washington State Ferries routes will experience limited service. The routes between Seattle and Bremerton or Bainbridge Island will be impacted. This comes a week after WSF began their annual shift to winter sailing schedules.

WSDOT sent out an updated statement on Jan. 5. saying 1-boat service will be in effect for passengers heading between Seattle and the two ports at Bremerton and Bainbridge.

Both the Walla Walla and Tacoma vessels have had to be removed from service temporarily due to needed repairs. Damage to Walla Walla propellers was discovered on New Year's Day, according to WSDOT, while the Tacoma has an oil tube issue impacting temperature regulation.

Additionally, a third vessel is out of service. The Kittitas will be out just for the early part of the week of Jan. 5, according to transportation officials. The vessel needed repairs in its engine room. Crews were initially alerted to the damage on Jan. 2, a WSDOT statement says.

The ferry Walla Walla pulls into Edmonds. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

When will the WSF repairs be made?

Walla Walla: Estimated dry-dock repairs to be made by end of January

Tacoma: Estimated repair completion by next week.

Kittitas: Early week of Jan. 5

What they're saying:

"We'll send updates on vessel assignments and service plans as soon as we have more information. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore full service to both routes."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.