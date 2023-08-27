'She has lost everything': Friends rally around sole survivor of deadly Renton house fire

A day after a deadly fire tore through a home off Southeast 166th Street in Renton, friends and family are rallying around the sole survivor, Deborah LaRocque.

Lori Ketter started this GoFundMe page for her long-time friend and says neighbors pulled LaRocque out of a window to help her escape.

"When they pulled [Debbie] out of the window, she had inhaled so much smoke her mouth was black, her body was covered in soot," said Ketter.

LaRocque was sent to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Ketter says LaRocque is now on a ventilator in the burn unit, and suffers injuries from smoke inhalation.

"[Debbie] has lost her home, her car, most importantly, she lost a dear friend," said Ketter.

While LaRocque survived, another woman was killed in Friday morning's fire. Ketter says the victim who died was a good friend of LaRocque and that LaRocque also lost four cats in the fire.

"Those cats were everything to her, they were all rescues, and she is going to be devastated," said Ketter.

Ketter revealed that LaRocque is a Boeing employee and is involved with the Boys & Girls Club, describing her friend since high school, as "such a giving, loving soul."

Ketter says the GoFundMe will help LaRocque with medical bills, her recovery and whatever physical, emotional and mental needs she has to help her get back on her feet.