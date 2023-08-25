Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Renton house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a house fire in Renton.

RENTON, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a Renton house fire that left a person dead and another in critical condition. 

Crews responded to a report of a fully-involved fire at a home off Southeast 166th Street. 

According to the Renton Regional Fire Authority, one person died and another person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 